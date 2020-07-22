Unhappy Hudson-Odoi ready to leave Chelsea this summer

Click to read all about coronavirus →
England international of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is reported to be unhappy at Chelsea and is prepared to leave the club at the end of the campaign.
Hudson-Odoi is not happy with the lack of game time which he was assured after signing a new contract last year.
The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal, ending months of speculation over a move to Bayern Munich.
But Hudson-Odoi is growing frustrated over a lack of game time.
He has featured for a total of 48 minutes under Frank Lampard since the return of football which was halted by Coronavirus in March.
Whilst frustrated, the talented winger is not about to push for a move elsewhere but will weigh up his options.
