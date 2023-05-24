'United we stand' - Kudus Mohammed shows support to Vinicius Jr after racist abuse

L-R Kudus Mohammed and Vinicius

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, has shown support to Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr, following the latter was subjected to racist slurs.

The Ajax man shared a video compilation of the abuse Vinicius has faced throughout the 2022/2023 season on his Instagram story.



Kudus noted in his caption that the players stand together in their quest to fight racism and draw from their unique difference.



"United we stand, refusing to accept racism. Diversity is our strength," he wrote.



Kudus Mohammed joins Inaki Williams as the two Black Stars players to throw their weight behind the Brazilian since he was subjected to racist abuse on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



The video shared by Kudus was posted by Vinicius on Instagram and Twitter after his abuse in Mestella Stadium.



His video seeks to reveal how he has been a target for some clubs who racist abused him during the season but no actions were taken against the culprit.

La Liga, in an immediate release, stated that the body would take "appropriate legal action" if a hate crime is identified.



Reports claim Valencia could suffer a partial stadium ban and a fine of 48,000 euros.



Check out Kudus Mohammed's post below









