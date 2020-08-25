Soccer News

University of South Florida Men's Soccer Team add Ghanaian youngster Gomina to their roster

Gomina born in Sampa, originally left Ghana for the 2018/2019 school year at Avon Old Farms School

University of South Florida Men's Soccer Team have added Ghanaian forward Joshua Gomina ahead of the 2020 season.

Gomina born in Sampa, originally left Ghana for the 2018/2019 school year at Avon Old Farms School from Sporting Club Accra.



Whilst attending Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut, he was playing club football for Black Rock FC.



Gomina was named to the 2019 All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Team and All-Western New England Prep School Soccer Association.

He also guided the Winged Beavers to the 2018 Sportsmen's Cardinal Classic title.



He will join the American Athletic Conference program for the 2020 season, becoming the first NEPSAC player on the Bulls’ roster since Loomis Chaffee alum Prosper Figbe was on their 2016 team.

