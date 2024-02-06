Unless they kill me - Charles Taylor vows to resist appointment of George Boateng as Black Stars coach

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor,

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has warned the Ghana Football Association against appointing George Boateng as the next Black Stars coach.

Taylor argues that Boateng did not show any signs of being capable of handling the team during his time as Black Stars' assistant manager.



He dared the GFA not to try appointing the former Aston Villa youth team manager, or else he would never understand unless they wipe him off the earth.



"Those who assisted him are also not good enough. I've been hearing that they want to appoint those people to replace Chris...If they don't know they go appoint George Boateng, unless they kill me that day. I will never understand. He(George Boateng) should become the coach?



Boateng has been with the team in their failures at three consecutive major tournaments.



He served as assistant manager for two years. He was first appointed to the Otto Addo-led technical team, which was dissolved after failure at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was reappointed into the same role after Chris Hughton took over as the manager. However, after yet another failure at the AFCON, the new technical team has been dissolved.



Meanwhile, reports claim that George Boateng has applied for the Black Stars head coach role.



TWI NEWS



Watch Charles Taylor's assertion on Angel TV via the video below from the 1st minute



