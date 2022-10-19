Unpredictable - Jonathan Mensah speaks on Black Stars' chances in 2022 World Cup

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah has opened up on Ghana's chances of making it out of the group stages in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The performance of the Black Stars in the September friendly games have made some Ghanaians lose confidence in the team ahead of the Mundial in Qatar but Jonathan Mensah believes Ghana can not be ruled out completely.



According to Jonathan Mensah, the Black Stars have always been unpredictable ahead of major tournaments and thus believe that the team will not disgrace themselves in Qatar.



“Ghana is one of the unpredicted teams in the world because the Black Stars have been underrated in the previous World Cup tournament that we have participated in considering the groups we have been paired with.”

“We are one of the most underrated teams but then, we have been doing well at the World Cup. So I cannot predict going into the 2022 edition but we won't disgrace ourselves,” Jonathan Mensah said as quoted by footballghana.



The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.