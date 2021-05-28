'Up your game Liberty Professionals' – Bernard Arthur cautions his former club against relegation

Liberty Professionals

Former Liberty Professionals striker, Bernard Arthur has cautioned the management of the club not to sit alof to allow the club to be relegated at the end of the season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads have struggled to lift themselves up from the claws of relegation since the start of the season.



Liberty lie 17th on the League standings with 26points to show after 26 games.



Bottom place, Inter Allies trail them by three points and it could be detrimental if the Dansoman based club keep dropping points.



Arthur, who once led the club’s attack, charged his former side to wake up from their slumber in other to avoid the drop.

“Liberty Professionals it's high time you up a little bit of your game to be in the league rather than writing all the beautiful memories of the club to a lower division.



“I understand sometimes it hard luck but you can do it guys, come on.” Manucho, as Bernard Arthur is affectionately known posted on Facebook.



Liberty Professionals will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday when they face Dreams FC at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.