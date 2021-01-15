Update: Augustine Sefah has not quit football to become a fetish priest

Nii Afrankah's identity was mistaken for that of Augustine Sefah

GhanaWeb can exclusively report that the viral photo depicting someone who looks like former Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Sefah as a fetish priest is a case of mistaken identity.

This platform on Thursday, January 14, 2021, published a story asking if defender Augustine Sefah has quit football to become a fetish priest.



However, our puzzle has been solved as the identity of the man who was seen dressed in a white priest gown with powder all over his body and a leaf rope around his neck has now been revealed.



He came to the premises of GhanaWeb today, January 15, 2021, to prove that he is the one in the photo and not Augustine Sefah.



The man identified himself as Nii Afrankah, the Chief of Dunshie in Awoshie-Sowutoum.



He didn’t like the fact that his identity was mistaken for that of the former Kotoko player. He demanded an apology.



Below is the story that was initially published yesterday:



Has Augustine Sefah quits football to become a fetish priest?



Former Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Sefah, has been reportedly ordained as a fetish priest.



A viral picture circulating on various social media platform which has been sighted by GhanaWeb allegedly showed that the right-back has ditched football to become a priest.

The defender who left Asante Kotoko before the commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season was seen dressed in a white priest gown with powder all over his body and a leaf rope around his neck.



Augustine Sefah was with three other people when the picture in question was taken.



It is, however, not clear if the picture was photoshopped or the right-back has actually become a fetish priest in his hometown.



GhanaWeb will follow this story and bring you all the updates.