Update on injured Black Stars players who missed call-up for C.A.R match

Black Stars team Doctor; Prince Pambo has provided an update on players who couldn’t make the squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic due to injury.

Ghana will take on the Central African’s on Thursday, September 07, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. Notable amongst the absentees are Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Joseph Wolacott.



Thomas Partey



He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he's likely to be out for a couple of weeks.



Daniel Amartey



Sustained a hamstring injury on Sunday, August 27, 2023 during training ans is currently on the sidelines. Club Doctors predict he will be out for two weeks.

Majeed Ashimeru



Picked up a hamstring injury early August during training and is likely to be out for a couple of weeks.



Joseph Wollacott



Joseph has a thigh (quadriceps) injury mid-August during training. He is likely to be out for 8 weeks from date of the injury.



Kamal Deen Sulemana



The winger had a hamstring injury sometime in July. He is currently running and doing field or ball work but has yet to join team training. Club Doctors predict he should be returning to play in a couple of weeks.

Mohammed Salisu



Salisu is still undergoing rehabilitation with his club on account of a long standing injury (Osteitis Pubis). Club Doctors will keep updating us on his progress.



Benjamin Tetteh



Quadriceps injury on Friday, August 25, 2023 during training and is likely to be out for about 3 weeks according to his club Doctors.