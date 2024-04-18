Uproar in Ireland over potential appointment of Chris Hughton as national team coach

Ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton

As speculation swirls around the possible selection of ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Republic of Ireland's managerial position, Irish fans have taken to social media to express their scepticism and even ridicule over the impending decision.

Hughton, who was recently relieved of his duties by Ghana following a lacklustre performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January, has emerged as a controversial figure in the ongoing search for Ireland's new manager.



Despite his experience in international football and previous success with clubs like Brighton and Newcastle, some Irish supporters remain unconvinced of his suitability for the role.



The announcement of Hughton's potential appointment has sparked a flurry of mocking comments and memes from fans, with many citing his underwhelming tenure with Ghana as a cause for concern.





You literally couldn’t write this. After all this, we get Chris Hughton. Bring back Stephen Kenny ffs if you’re going down the Hughton road https://t.co/r29Difu3Zt — Colm McNabola (@colmmcnabola) April 16, 2024

Chris Hughton. Jaysus.



He will get us to the World Cup, sack him in the group stage and then go on to win it??



Amirite!! — Jalapeno ????️???????? (@ElLocoJalapeno) April 16, 2024

If Canham chooses Chris Hughton

then he might as well just resign…

(and Bonner can follow him)



Hughton’s days as a decent manager

are long gone. Don’t know how anyone

could watch his Ghana side and then

say “That’s what we want”… laughable.#COYBIG https://t.co/tJC8VcodI0 — Kieran (@TheIrishKieran) April 16, 2024

Certain Coaches in the @LSLLeague would do a better job — THE COACH DIARY - #LetTheKidsPlay (@Coachdiary) April 16, 2024

Oh god so the media have gone back to Houghton now...they really haven't a clue do they? — Cathal (@footy_irish) April 16, 2024