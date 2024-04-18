Sports

4

Uproar in Ireland over potential appointment of Chris Hughton as national team coach

Chris Hughton Gh Ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

As speculation swirls around the possible selection of ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Republic of Ireland's managerial position, Irish fans have taken to social media to express their scepticism and even ridicule over the impending decision.

Hughton, who was recently relieved of his duties by Ghana following a lacklustre performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January, has emerged as a controversial figure in the ongoing search for Ireland's new manager.

Despite his experience in international football and previous success with clubs like Brighton and Newcastle, some Irish supporters remain unconvinced of his suitability for the role.

The announcement of Hughton's potential appointment has sparked a flurry of mocking comments and memes from fans, with many citing his underwhelming tenure with Ghana as a cause for concern.









