Ursula commissions new basketball court at Dansoman SSNIT flat after 35 years wait

MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful taking a shot

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has commissioned a new basketball court for the people of Dansoman SSNIT Flat.

The court, which is the first of its kind in the constituency, is part of a bespoke project being rolled out by Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful and aimed at making Dansoman the headquarters of basketball in Ghana.



“We vote for development. We vote for progress. We vote for prosperity. We vote to enhance our livelihoods and our living conditions. It doesn’t matter which party we belong to. But, if you see that your elected representatives are working and meeting your needs and aspirations, you support and encourage them to do more for you,” the communications minister said at an event on Saturday, November 21, 2020, to commission the facility.



She continued: “What we are seeing here today at the Dansoman SSNIT flat, I believe is the first of its kind. Most people will fight for Astro turfs and standard pitches and all that, because, football is the major sport in this country.



“But we can develop basketball to also be one of the big sports in this country and we are moving systematically to ensure that Dansoman becomes the headquarters of basketball in Ghana.



“We know…by the provision of facilities, we will unearth talent. We can also have major talents in basketball in this country who will also work to develop our various communities if we give the youth the support and the encouragement that they need.”



Touching on the upcoming general elections scheduled for December 7, 2020, the lawmaker urged the residents to massively vote to retain the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the MP for more of such projects.

“I’m glad that the residents’ association and the youth have publicly indicated that they are giving me four more years to do more for the residents of SSNIT Flat,” she stated, adding: “As I indicated it’s for development, progress…prosperity that we vote, so if you see that the MP is helping to solve your problems there’s really no need to look elsewhere



“So, you continue to support your MP and your government so that they can do more for you.”



The captain of the Dansoman SNNIT flat basketball association, Joe Nettey, said the commissioning of the court marked a “new turning point in Dansoman basketball.”



He said the facility would forever carry the vision of “our community,” assuring that they would show their gratitude by voting massively for the NPP and the MP to continue with the good work.



