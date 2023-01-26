Use CHAN to save local league - Mohammed Polo charges Black Galaxies

Black Galaxies

Former Black Stars player, Mohammed Polo has entreated Black Galaxies to change the narrative about Ghana Premier League with their performance at the ongoing 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

There has been the narrative that Ghana's top flight lacks quality which has led to subpar performances by some of the top clubs in CAF Competitions.



With CHAN made for only local-based players, Polo said it was an opportunity for the Black Galaxies to rewrite the script for the league.



"It is an opportunity for the Black Galaxies to showcase our league to the continent. It is the time for the Black Galaxies to show the standard of our football in Africa. They should make sure we have something to talk about with regard to the quality of our football. I think they have to salvage the face of our football (Ghana Premier League)," he told Bryt FM.

The Black Galaxies are on a course to changing the narrative as they have progressed to the quarter-final after placing second in their group.



They will face Niger on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the last eight with hopes to make the semis for the first time in their last three appearances.



EE/SARA