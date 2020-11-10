Use Ghana Premier League to prepare for Champions League – Frimpong Manso tells Kotoko

Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso

Frimpong Manso, a Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend has urged the club not to underrate Mauritanian side Noudhibou FC, their opponent in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Frimpong Manso in a Peace FM interview told the club to use the Ghana Premier League as preparatory grounds for the continental assignment.



He reasoned that a good start in the domestic league will give the team the needed boost and momentum for the CAF Champions League.



The retired Black Stars defender told the handlers of the team to scout their opponents and find more about them.



“…they are in the process of preparation because they just wrapped up pre-season. The league is about to start and they have to do more to impress. They should attach the champions league to it and ensure that they will have a good start to the season. If they start the season, they’ll get a lot of confidence for the champions league,” he said.



“They shouldn’t take things lightly in the Ghana Premier League and focus on the CAF Champions League. It is imperative that they attach great importance to the league and not underrate their Noudhibou FC,” he concluded.



The Porcupine Warriors have been paired with the Mauritanian side in a draw that was announced by the continent’s football body on Monday, November 10, 2020.

Kotoko travel to Mauritania for the first leg of the qualifier before they play at home in the second leg.



The first leg is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2020, whereas the second leg comes off on December 4, 2020.



If Kotoko are able to overcome the Noudhibou challenge, they will face the winner of the fixture between Sudan’s Al Hilal and Vipers SC of Uganda.



Noudhibou are the reigning champions of the Mauritanian league and have won it eight times.



They are also four-time champions of the Mauritania FA Cup.