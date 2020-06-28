Sports News

Use women’s football as curtain raisers for men’s league matches- Samira Suleman tells GFA

Former Hasaacas Ladies striker Samira Suleman has advised the Ghana Football Association to consider using the women’s football matches as curtain-raisers for men’s local league matches.

In Ghana, women’s football matches whether at the club or national level lack the needed attention to make it a vibrant brand.



In an attempt to find ways to increase its publicity, suggestions have poured in from connoisseurs of the game.



One of the many suggestions is tying in the women’s game with that of the men’s. In this case, women’s football matches will be played as openers for league matches at the men’s level.



Samira Suleman agrees to this suggestion and wants authorities to seriously consider this.



She shared her opinion in an exclusive interview with FMIG’S GH Footy Show.



“Yes 90%, I will suggest that, because people watch the men’s game more than women’s. When Liberty is playing Kotoko for instance, the gates are opened from 9 in the morning thereof, so imagine if they allow let’s say Immigration vs Samaria or Police Ladies to take place as a curtain-raiser,” she suggested to Sheikh Tophic on the GH Footy Show.

“This will guarantee the women’s game much crowd so that the female footballers will also be encouraged.



“It will also expose our game because pictures will be flying around social media which is likely to grab the attention of the likes of CAF and FIFA, which will be a good promo for the GFA.



“So if it’s done that way, it will be good.” Samira Suleman concluded.



At 28, Samira Suleman is a multiple league winner with Hasaacas Ladies and also a former goal king of the Women’s Premier League.



She currently plays in Iceland for Víkingur Ólafsvík.

