'Uzoho far better than De Gea' - Nigerian goalie trends after heroics against Man U

Uzoho Eagles Solo 1140 Francis Uzoho

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: goal.com

The Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper was in superb form against the Red Devils in Thursday’s Europa League showdown at Old Trafford.

Manchester United "should go all out" for Francis Uzoho, according to fans who claim the Nigeria goalkeeper is better than David De Gea.

The Super Eagle was in spectacular form in Thursday’s Europa League encounter although Omonia Nicosia bowed 1-0 to the Red Devils courtesy of a last-gasp effort by super-sub Scott Mctominay.

Prior to that, Uzoho had denied Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford from scoring - in the process accrued an impressive 12 saves – with nine of them coming from inside the box.

Notwithstanding the loss by Neil Francis Lennon’s men, the 23-year-old was the talking point and enthusiasts have summoned the English Premier League outfit to sign Uzoho as a replacement for the Spain international.

