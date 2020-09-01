Sports News

VAR will be introduced to Ghana football soon - Referees manager Alex Quartey

VAR was introduced by FIFA ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Referees manager for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Quartey has hinted that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be introduced to match venues very soon.

The VAR was introduced by FIFA ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The move was criticized by pundits and lovers of the game.



But according to Mr Quartey, the move is aimed at improving the local game adding that FIFA is ready to support the GFA with the necessary logistics for the use of the VAR in Ghana’s stadiums.



He further noted that the world’s football governing body may give Ghana three years to prepare, since the country is currently not ready for the technology.



“… FIFA has brought a logistics to the Ghana Football Association about the distribution of Video Assistant Referee (VAR),” Mr. Quartey told Asempa FM.

“And it is a very good point to use VAR in Ghanaian stadiums during match days.



"We have to use the VAR and FIFA is ready to support us and I believe it is an innovation which is now part of refereeing.



"Maybe FIFA will give us three years to prepare towards it,” he added.



The 2020/21 Ghana football season will resume on October 30.

