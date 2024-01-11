VIDEO: Black Princesses tough down in Senegal for first leg of tie in qualifiers for 2024 FIFA Women’s U20 WC

The squad will lodge into their hotel and hold a training session tomorrow

The Ghana U20 women’s national team nicknamed the Black Princesses have safely arrived in Senegal.

The Princesses are set to face off with their counterparts from Senegal in a two-legged tie in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



Ahead of the first leg, Coach Yussif Basigi on Wednesday named his final 23-man squad and departed Ghana for Senegal.



The Black Princesses after hours have now safely touched down in Senegal.



The squad will lodge into their hotel and hold a training session tomorrow to continue with preparations for the game against Senegal on Saturday, January 13.

The game will be played at the Thies Stade Lat Dior in Senegal.



The Black Princesses are looking to book a ticket to a seventh consecutive appearance at the Biennial tournament in Columbia later this year.



