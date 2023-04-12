VIDEO: Watch highlights of Black Queens' 1-0 win over Senegal

Ghana's national women's football team, the Black Queens, secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Teranga Lioness of Senegal in a closely contested international friendly match on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This was the second encounter between the two teams, with Ghana having won the first match 3-0 on Saturday, April 8 at the same venue.



Despite a strong defensive display from Senegal in the first half, Ghana remained persistent and were eventually rewarded in the 84th minute when Evelyn Badu scored the game-winning goal.



She received a pass inside the box, turned to position herself well before firing into the net.



The victory gave the Black Queens a perfect record in the two friendly matches against Senegal.

The new coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, has now won all three games since taking charge of the team. The win over Senegal will give the team a confidence boost as they prepare for upcoming competitions.



See highlights below:



