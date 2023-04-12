0
Menu
Sports

VIDEO: Watch highlights of Black Queens' 1-0 win over Senegal

Video Archive
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's national women's football team, the Black Queens, secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Teranga Lioness of Senegal in a closely contested international friendly match on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This was the second encounter between the two teams, with Ghana having won the first match 3-0 on Saturday, April 8 at the same venue.

Despite a strong defensive display from Senegal in the first half, Ghana remained persistent and were eventually rewarded in the 84th minute when Evelyn Badu scored the game-winning goal.

She received a pass inside the box, turned to position herself well before firing into the net.

The victory gave the Black Queens a perfect record in the two friendly matches against Senegal.

The new coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, has now won all three games since taking charge of the team. The win over Senegal will give the team a confidence boost as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

See highlights below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: