Vacancy for appointment of General Manager for Kenpong Football Academy

We wish to invite suitably qualified Ghanaians for appointment as General Manager of Kenpong Football Academy.

Duty post: Winneba or any other location as may be designated by the board



Salary: Negotiable



Qualifications:



A University degree in Management or the social sciences with at least five (5) working experiences in a management position in a relevant industry.

A professional qualification may be an advantage.



Job Description:



A. The successful applicant will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the academy



B. He/she will be in charge of the implementation of programs and policies of the board of directors of

the academy



C. Plan, coordinate and spearhead the financial, marketing, human resource, and technical



development of the academy



D. The successful applicant will be given targets under a performance management regime to achieve benchmarks set by the board over periods proposed by the board

E. The board of directors may assign you any other jobs as it may deem fit.



Interested applicants may apply to:



The Board Chairman



Kenpong Football Academy

Post office box 52



Madina, Accra



email: md@kenpong.com



Interested persons may submit their applications on or before 15th July 2023. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews and subsequent recruitment.