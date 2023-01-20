Vacant Black Stars job: GFA receives over 1,000 applications

Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) communications director, Henry Asante Twum has said that the FA has received over 1,000 applications for the vacant Black Stars job.

The team has been without a manager since Otto Addo stepped down from the role in December 2023.



According to Henry Asante Twum, applications have been flying in every day.



"Over 1000 coaches have applied for the job. We keep getting applications each and every day", Asante Twum disclosed on State of Affairs on GHOne TV.



Twum also denied reports that the GFA has shortlisted three coaches from the tall list.



"We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time we will," he stressed.

The reported shortlisted coaches included, former Egypt head coach, Hector Cuper, former Tottenham Hotspurs coach Chris Hughton and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren.



In a previous interview, Asante Twum said the FA will name a coach by the end of January 2023.



“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month. There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there,” he told Asempa FM.



The Black Stars will return to action in the first international break of 2023 in March when they face Angola in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.



EE/SARA