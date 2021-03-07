Valenciennes defender Emmanuel Ntim available for FC Metz clash after two game suspension

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim is available for Valenciennes in their Coupe de France clash against FC Metz on Saturday.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has finished serving a two game suspension for the red card picked in the match against Clermont Foot in Ligue II.



Ntim was sent of after 6 minutes of the 4-0 loss at Clermont Foot. He also missed the 1-0 victory over Toulouse.

He is expected to be named in manager Oliver Guegan’s team for the Cup match on Saturday.



The 24-year-old has been consistent for the Ligue II side this season, making 22 appearances and scoring two goals.