Valenciennes guardsman explains tactical work in victory against Paris FC

Emmanuel Ntim, Valenciennes defender

Valenciennes defender Emmanuel Ntim has given a vivid detail of the tactics deployed in the win against Paris FC in the French Ligue 2.

The Red and Whites proved superior to Paris FC on Matchday 20 of the 2020/21 French second-tier league.



Valenciennes saw off their opponents in a clean fashion, beating them 2-0 to close up the points difference between the two sides to four.



Ntim, who has become a cornerstone at the club since returning from loan spells at FC Chambly and Trélissac FC, took time to explain the tactical dispensation against the capital-based club.

“It does us good not to take a goal, it had been a long time since we had done a clean sheet at home. We really worked on that. I think it's in our DNA. We started back with a three-way defense and that's a good thing.”



“The idea is to defend well in order to attack well. It was the game plan and we stuck with that throughout the game and it paid off in the end. Against Nancy, we won 2-0 and we lost 3-2 in the end… It really hurt us but we learned a lot in this match. We told ourselves that this would not happen to us again. We are working on this and it paid off today.”



“There is youth in the team and these players learn quickly. They listen to the advice of elders, too. There is competition in the team so nobody wants to give up. Young players progress quickly and that helps the team.”