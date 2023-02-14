Valentine's Day: Eleven Ghanaian footballers who serve couples goals

A photo of Ghanaian footballers and their significant others

GhanaWeb Feature

The buzz and atmosphere on February 14 every year is always special as it has been accepted globally as the day of love where lovers mark it by demonstrating affection to their loved ones in the form of gifts, romantic words, and unique treatment.



For persons in relationships, especially married ones, Valentine's day presents the perfect opportunity for the reinvigoration of love as they display their affection in the form of photos shared on their social media pages.



The glamour, style and class that often comes with Valentine's day celebrations often make people tag the day as "rich lovers day" because the rich and wealthy in societies often take it to the next level year-in-year-out.



Footballers often jump on valentines day to also celebrate their significant others with social media posts and sharing of gifts to their loved ones on social media.



As the world celebrates the day of love which started in the year 496 AD, GhanaWeb brings you a list of top Ghanaian players who have been serving couple goals.



Yvonne Ayew and Andre Ayew





The wife of Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is the first on our list because his husband will be the first name on the squad sheet as the leader of the playing body and the most experienced player in the setup.Details about her background or her profession remain a mystery.Kwadwo Asamoah and Abena got married in 2012 and have been together since the ceremony. The couple are reportedly based in Italy where Kwadwo had exploits with Juventus, Udinese, Inter among others.

Abena is not widely known but she is said to be a university graduate. The couple have one kid.



Sulley Muntari and Menaye Donkor







Sulley Muntari and Menaye married in December 2010 at a private ceremony. The two have been blessed with two kids with one of them being the reason the former Inter Milan man once played for Hearts of Oak.



Though Muntari prefers not to talk about his private life, his wife’s career as a model and former beauty queen exposes her to the public.



Menaye is a model and philanthropist who has undertaken various charity projects in Ghana and beyond.



David Accam and Florence Dadson







The ideal football marriage, Black Stars forward David Accam is married to Black Queens striker Florence Dadson.



The two US-based footballers married three years ago and as per social media posts are enjoying a great union.



Samuel and Omega Inkoom





Samuel Inkoom tied the knot with Omega Inkoom some sixteen years ago and the two have been together since.



Inkoom and Omega have four children from the union and they have in various posts on social media served some great relationship goals.



Inkoom currently plays for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Jordan Ayew and Denise Acquah





Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and they have been blessed with two children. The son of Jordan Ayew and Denise Acquah is called Razan Ayew while their daughter is called Kiki.Denise is an entrepreneur who runs a local home decor company, Kira Living. She runs her business nationally in Ghana.The Ghanaian lady is the wife of Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey who was a key member of the Ghana team at the 2022 World Cup.Both from the Ga community, Naa Shika Addy and Daniel Amartey have been together for close to a decade but got married in 2016, the year the former Copenhagen defender joined Leicester City.

G R A C E ????????



❤️ pic.twitter.com/gDotKJHZIL — lion 16 (@fataud1) January 30, 2022

She is the wife of Alexander Djiku who made his debut for Ghana under the reign of CK Akonnor and has been a constant figure at the back for the Black Stars since.Heley and Alexander Djiku have been blessed with two kids Wesley and Elyana Djiku.The couple recently celebrated the birthday of their daughter Elyana and it was massive on their respective social media pages, especially on Instagram.Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, Inaki Williams and his girlfriend were living under the radar until he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.The couple regularly posts loved-up photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages, and Patricia finds time to attend Bilbao games to watch her sweetheart.

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda is married to Failatu Alhassan and they have been together for close to two years. They got married in March 2021.



Felix Annan and Francisca Yeboah





HappyBirthday Son,Seeing You Grow From Birth With Smiles On Your Face Always Is Priceless,As You Begin The Journey @ 1,I Pray For Gods Protection & Blessings For The Rest Of Your Days Jaylen Felix ANNAN Jnr.I Love You Son & Happy New Year To You All Aswell ????????❤️✊????????. #Jay@1 #One❤️ pic.twitter.com/O3xsNgPKf3 — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) January 1, 2023

Annan during the 2019/20 football season tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Francisca Yeboah, in a private wedding ceremony in January 2020.The wedding ceremony took place mid-season ahead of Kotoko’s clash with arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak.Subsequently, the former WAFA goalie lost his playing position to the second-choice goalkeeper, Kwame Baah.Felix and Francisca also welcome a baby boy named Felix Annan Jnr in January 2022.JE/KPE