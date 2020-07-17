Sports News

Van Der Saar welcomes Mohammed Kudus to Ajax

Kudus joined Ajax for a fee of €9 million

Dutch Football legend Edwin Van Der Saar has taken to social media to welcome fast rising Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus to Ajax AFC.

The 19-year-old has committed to a 5-year-deal reportedly worth €9 million.



The Dutch giants announced the deal publicly on Thursday with Kudus, formerly of FC Nordsjaelland given the number 20 jersey.



Van Der Sar a legend of Ajax AFC who is now serving as CEO took to social media to congratulate the young Black Stars attacker on his move and welcome him to his new home.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper posted on his official twitter page Welcome in Amsterdam, Mohammed! Let’s make some new memories together next season! #KudusDream #ForTheFuture





