Van der Vaart calls for Tuchel to play Ziyech ahead of 'blind horse' Werner

The former Ajax midfielder wants the Moroccan to feature for Chelsea ahead of the Werner

Hakim Ziyech must start for Chelsea ahead of Timo Werner, claims former Ajax midfielder Rafael van der Vaart, who compared the German striker's style of play to that of a "blind horse".

Ziyech and Werner both arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, as part of an extravagant summer of spending by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, but neither has produced their best form in the Premier League so far.



And, along with Ziyech, Van der Vaart wants to see Mason Mount continue to feature regularly along with Olivier Giroud, saying Werner has pace but no technical skill.



What did Van der Vaart say?



The former Tottenham and Real Madrid midfielder told Ziggo Sport when asked why he would pick Ziyech for Chelsea and whether it was just because he knows the player from his time at Ajax: "No, it's because he's the best option.



"He is always able to provide for the striker and Giroud needs guys like him. Mount plays in exactly the same way, so that's why I would pick him too.



"Timo Werner is super fast, and maybe that is something good to have in an away game when Chelsea are under pressure, but all he does is put his head down and run, which leads to nothing.

"Mount is a terrific footballer, and I think he can get even better as he gains some power, but Werner is truly a blind horse. He showed that's what he's like when he played in Germany - and he's doing it again now."



How have Ziyech and Werner fared at Chelsea?



Werner, who joined Chelsea for £45 million ($62m) in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, has scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.



Only five of those have come in the Premier League, and Werner has scored just one league goal since November 7.



Ziyech, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from Ajax for £36m ($50m) in July 2020, after the transfer was initially agreed between the clubs in January. However, knee and hip injuries have restricted the winger to 29 appearances in all competitions.



He has completed 90 minutes on just one occasion, a 4-1 Premier League victory against Sheffield United.