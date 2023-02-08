1
Van der Vaart picks Mohammed Kudus as the best player at Ajax

Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Dutch international, Rafael Van der Vaart has stressed that he believes Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus is the best player at Ajax at the moment.

According to him, no player of Ajax comes close to the Black Stars poster boy when it comes to strength, speed, and talent.

“I saw Kudus in a friendly at Ajax. I spoke with Overmars after. He said: this is my best signing ever. He’s going to be worth EUR 100M. He believed in him.

“Kudus hasn’t showed it yet but he hasn’t been used to his full strength. He has everything a footballer needs in his position,” Rafael Van der Vaart said in an interview after Ajax’s 5-0 mauling of SC Cambuur.

The ex-Real Madrid man continued, “Strength, speed, this is the best player Ajax has. And he’s being picked by Johnny [Heitinga] now. This makes me happy, but I think this makes everyone happy.”

This season, Mohammed Kudus has scored seven goals and assisted one goal after making 19 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie.

He is expected to play key roles for Ajax in the remainder of the 2022/23 football season.

Source: footballghana.com
