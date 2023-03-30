Veronica Commey slams Captain Smart over sexist comments about female sports journalists

Ace sports journalist, Veronica Commey has condemned what many described to be sexist and bigoted comments by the host of Onua TV breakfast show Blessed Godsbrain Smart in the wake of Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Captain Smart in a tweet urged the Ghana FA to ban female sports journalists from covering the Black Stars as they tend to have amorous relationships with the players.



He tweeted: "GFA must stop all-female TV presenters from following the Black Stars. In fact they "chop" the guys too much. #gfastopthechop".



Veronica Commey described the comments as upsetting and disrespectful to female sports journalists in the country.



According to her the actions of Captain Smart should be encouraged because it is a deliberate attempt to denigrate women.



She noted that she has no regard for people who have misogynist ideologies about women who are striving to be successful.



“I got very upset when I heard it. My question is that why would a media organization give a platform to no other person but someone who is supposed to be one of us and a voice to spill such nonsense? You can’t encourage that, it's not fair. You don’t do that even behind people, let alone right on TV,” Veronica Commey told Betty Yawson in an interview.

“How disrespectful does it get that you work with a person and that is how you bring them down? I was really disappointed because the organization lead is a woman. I’m thinking protect your people.



These players do their own things and we just don’t talk about it. For you to think that because a journalist is there, I mean do better. If you talk like that, I have no respect for you,” she added.



