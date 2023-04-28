0
Menu
Sports

'Very good win' - Andre Ayew celebrates Nottingham Forest's massive win over Brighton

Andre Dede Ayew Nottingham Forest.jfif Dede Ayew

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Nottingham Forest's recent victory over Brighton in the English Premiership has been celebrated by Ghanaian international, Andre Ayew.

The game, which was played on Wednesday night at the City Ground, Nottingham, saw Steve Copper’s side record a 3-1 win over their opponents.

Despite only playing the last ten minutes of the match, Ayew expressed his excitement over the team's victory in a post on his official Instagram page.

"Very good win. Atmosphere was unbelievable, we keep going,” Ayew said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: