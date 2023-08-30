Veteran Class ‘1’ referee Duodu passes on

The late Bernard Duodu

The football fraternity has declined into mourning after referee Bernard Duodu, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a protracted illness.

Referee Bernard Doudo was involved in an accident two years ago when he was leaving Kade to Cape Coast for lectures, and since then he has been combatting illness before succumbing to death yesterday.



Bernard retired from refereeing in his early 30s after attaining his professional refereeing license in 2017. He was an excellent referee.



He was a kind-hearted member and a football person through and through. He has no wife but is survived by a child.



The late referee Bernard Doudu was a trained teacher at Atobriso near Asuom and a Sports Secretary for Atobriso Circuit in the Kwaebibirem Municipality.

In a statement released, his referee association mourned his passing.



“The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), offers its condolences to the football fraternity, family, and friends of our beloved Referee Bernard Doudu.”



LSN/DO