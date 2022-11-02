Veteran Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah extends Columbus Crew stay

Jonathan Mensah

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah is set to spend one more season at Columbus Crew after agreeing to extend his contract.

The former Black Stars regular signed for the Major League Soccer club in 2017 and has since gone on to become an important player for the team.



At the end of the 2022 MLS season for Columbus Crew, the club has taken various decisions relating to players on the team’s roaster.



According to a club statement, it has exercised the option to extend the contract of a number of players including Jonathan Mensah to 2023.



“Columbus Crew today announced roster decisions following the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Club exercised the contract options on eight players, while 15 players were already under contract for 2023.

“The Crew exercised the options of goalkeepers Evan Bush and Brady Scott; defenders Jonathan Mensah and Steven Moreira; and midfielders Artur, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe and Isaiah Parente.



“Goalkeepers Eloy Room and Patrick Schulte; defenders Milos Degenek, Mo Farsi, Jake Morris, Will Sands and Josh Williams; midfielders Kevin Molino, Alex Matan, Aidan Morris, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki and Lucas Zelarayan; and forwards Cucho Hernandez and Jacen Russell-Rowe were already under contract for the 2023 season,” parts of a Columbus Crew statement has said.



Since joining Columbus Crew, Jonathan Mensah has played over 170 matches in the Major League Soccer.