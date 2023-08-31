Veteran coach Bashir Hayford bemoans recent performances of Ghana's national teams

Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford

Ghanaian tactician Bashir Hayford has aired his frustration about the recent decline in the performances of the various national teams in Ghana calling for immediate action.

The various national teams, females included have experienced a huge drop in performances recording disappointing results in the last couple of years.



While the Black Stars have already failed to proceed from the group stage in their last two major tournaments in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 World Cup, The U-17 and U-20 both failed to make an impact in the recent WAFU competitions while the Black Meteors failed to live up to expectations when they also bowed out of the U-23 AFCON held in Morocco earlier this year.



The female national teams have also had difficulties, with Ghana's failure to earn a spot in the most recent WAFCON and eventually attempt to compete in the just concluded Women's World Cup.



The national teams need to be given more attention, according to Bashir Hayford, who has experience coaching various Ghana Premier League clubs and certain national teams.

"Just look at the records, this year all our national teams from the U-17, U-20, U-23, LOCAL Black Stars, Black Stars, the results are there, nobody is hiding it and we have a long way to go."



"We measure all these things from the results and all our national teams are not there and our U-23 are not going to represent at the Olympic Games and we know what happened at the World Cup and we know what happened to the local Black Stars."



"What does it summarize, if you draw a graph you will realize that the national team has dropped and that is how you calculate it." Bashir Hayford told Radio Gold Sports.