Veteran midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi departs Swedish side AIK

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has ended his stint with Swedish side AIK after the expiration of his contract in the just ended league season.

The two parties have parted ways after the midfield enforcer lasted two seasons with the club.



The former Liberty Professionals player joined AIK on a three-year contract in 2017 as a free agent after departing lower-tier Turkish side Akhisarspor.



Sporting Director for AIK, Henrik Jurelius has been effusive for the 30 year old for his exploits since joining the club. ''I want to thank Adu for three great years in AIK and not least for his significant efforts during the club's successful 2018 when we lifted Lennart Johansson's trophy,'' Jurelius told the club's official website.

''I also want to highlight his way of being as a person and he has through his character contributed a lot to the team building at Karlberg over the years. The whole club thanks him for his time in AIK and wishes him great luck in the future'' he added.



The one time capped Ghanaian made a total of 104 appearances for AIK across all competitions winning the Swedish Allsvenskan Championship trophy in 2018.