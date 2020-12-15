0
VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis counting on Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah

0CF8945E 8B56 4037 AB1F 423566B6BE5D.jpeg Chibsah in action for VfL Bochum

Tue, 15 Dec 2020

VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis says he appreciates his midfield options, indicating Yusif Chibsah’s contribution to his outfit.

The 27-year-old had a shaky start to life at the club but is gradually getting into his stride, playing five games and netting one goal in the German Bundesliga 2.

Chibsah made a brief appearance during their 3-0 victory over SC Paderborn 07 on Friday.

However, coach Reis was satisfied with his contribution.

"With Chibsah, Eisfeld and Masovic I have three options for this six-position,” Reis said.

Chibsah joined the club as a free agent from Turkish Supalig side Gaziantep FK in the summer.

