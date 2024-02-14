Vice President Bawumia is special guest of honour for J.A Kufuor Cup

This is the second edition of the JA Kufuor Cup match

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the special guest of honour for the highly anticipated J.A Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The fixture will be between premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC who would both fight for the coveted trophy.



The Vice President, together with other dignitaries from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association (GFA), and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), have all pledged their support and desire to grace the occasion.



The J.A. Kufuor Cup is organised by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to raise funds and honour the profound legacy of the former President.

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, and GFA President Kurt Okraku have all pledged their support for the match and have purchased over 5000 match tickets to be distributed to football fans for the match on Sunday.



This is the second edition of the JA Kufuor Cup match.



The maiden edition was between Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.