Vice President Dr Bawumia is visited by GFA officials, who give him new Black Stars jerseys

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holding the new Black Stars jersey

The visit which saw the Ghana FA President being accompanied by members of the Executive Council happened today, Thursday, October 20, 2022. During the visit, the Ghana FA presented Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with new Black Stars jerseys.

The new jerseys which have been outdoored will be used by the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Besides the presentation of the new Black Stars jerseys to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Ghana FA entourage that paid the courtesy call on the Vice President at the Jubilee House held discussions in relation to the national team.



