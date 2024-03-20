Victor Osimhen, 3 other Nigerian stars to miss friendly match against Ghana

Victor Osimhen will miss the friendly matches

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without key players like Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi for their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali.

The Super Eagles confirmed this on their social media page, revealing that the reigning CAF Player of the Year is grappling with fitness issues and will not be available for the matches scheduled for 22nd and 26th March.



Taiwo Awoniyi has also been ruled out due to an injury. Tyronne Ebuehi, who sustained an injury during Empoli's clash against Bologna in the Serie A has been also sidelined.



Gabriel Osho, who earned his first call-up will also be missing the games due to injury.



Despite the injury concerns, the Super Eagles camp in Marrakech, Morocco, is buzzing with activities, with most players from the AFCON squad present.

Nigeria will be led by their assistant coach, George Finidi who is acting in an interim capacity following the exit of coach Jose Peseiro.



Meanwhile, Ghana will also be missing the services of some key players including Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams Joseph Painstil and Mohammed Kudus.



