Victor Osimhen only African to make shortlist of 2023 FIFA Best Player Award

Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Player of The Year.

Osimhen earned a place in the shortlist after his phenomenal performance for Napoli last season.



The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in the Serie A, leading Napoli to their Seria A triumph in 33 years.



He won the top scorer and set the record for the highest-scoring African player in the Italian top flight in the process.



Osimhen's sensational season translated to the UEFA Champions League when he scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League and inspired Napoli to their best-ever finish - quarter-finals.



The other players nominated for the award include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Declan Rice, Erling Haaland, Rodrigo(Manchester City), Julian Alvarez, Marcelo Brozovic, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bernardo Silva.



