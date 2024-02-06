Victor Osimhen receives green light for Nigeria's semi-final clash against South Africa

Victor Osimhen celebrating a goal with Ademola Lookman

Nigerian star, Victor Osimhen has received a medical green light to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against South Africa.

According to PoojaMedias, a Nigerian photojournalist covering the Super Eagles and AFCON, Osimhen who was reported to have suffered an abdominal issue, has been cleared and is on his way to join the rest of the squad in Bouake.



The Super Eagles, who confirmed Osimhen's setback earlier, are yet to announce the player's medical clearance.



The player was initially left with medical officials in Abidjan after he was diagnosed with abdominal pain, hence, missing the team's trip to Bouake on Monday, February 5, 2024.



Victor Osimhen has been integral for the Super Eagles having an impressive tournament in spite of the lack of goals.

Nigeria are seeking to win the AFCON for the first time since 2013, which is also their last appearance in the final.



The semi-final clash against South Africa is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 17:00 GMT kick-off time.



EE/