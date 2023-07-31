Victor Osimhen rejects €1m per week offer from Al Hilal

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has turned down a €1million a week offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

The Nigerian forward could have earned €52 million a year if he had agreed to join the Saudi Pro League side.



Hilal also had their second bid of €140 million to Napoli rejected. The club submitted an initial €130 million offer which was turned down, reports by the Italian newspaper Il Mattino claim.



The Italian side who are willing to cash in on Osimhen are reportedly demanding €150 million.



Hilal's pursuit of Osimhen comes after their attempt to sign Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe proved futile.

Victor Osimhen had a remarkable camping last season in the Serie A, finishing as the top scorer with 26 goals in 32 games.



His performance has put him on the radar of several European giants including, Bayern Munich.



EE/KPE