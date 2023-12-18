Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
0

Victor Osimhen responds to social media users who claim Hakimi deserved 2023 CAF Best Player Award

VICTOR OSIMHEN AWARD Victor Osimhen

Mon, 18 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has made a sarcastic response to social media users who claimed he did not deserve the 2023 African Player of The Year award.

Osimhen posted an image of himself and showed off the award on X(formerly known as Twitter). A tweep known by his handle @MISTERMARKI commented that Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi deserved to win the award on account of Morocco's semi-final feat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Hakimi deserves this award more for his contribution to our continent in taking his home team to the World Cup semi-finals," the user tweeted.

The Napoli striker responded with a meme that has a rope in his suit while pointing to the rope.

Osimhen beat Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah to win the biggest prize of the night. He has now become the fifth Nigerian to win the award and the first since 1999.





EE/EK
Source: www.ghanaweb.com