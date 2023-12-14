Victor Osimhen set to extend Napoli deal to become club's highest-paid player

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to agree on a new deal with Napoli to extend his stay at the club.

A report filed by renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano indicated that the new deal which will run until 2026 will see Osimhen become the club's highest-paid player ever.



Also the new will include a released clause which will be valid until 2024.



"Victor Osimhen's new deal at Napoli will include a huge salary rise; the Nigerian striker is gonna be one of the best-paid players in the history of the club," he wrote on X (former Twitter)



"New deal will be valid until June 2026, one more year as reported yesterday. Release clause already valid in 2024," he added.

The release clause is said to be worth around £112 million, according to multiple reports in Italy.



The 2023 CAF Player of the Year has been on the radar of many top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Real Madrid.



His new deal could see him exit Napoli for a big fee if a deal materialises in the 2024 summer transfer.



EE/EK