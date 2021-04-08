Victorien Adebayor begins training with Legon Cities

Victorien Adebayor in action at training

Nigerien attacker Victorien Adjei Adebayor Zakari has started training with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

The striker who joined the club on loan for the rest of the season from Danish side FC Koge is set to start the ground rolling in the domestic league after being sidelined due to injury.



Legon Cities have struggled this season and are currently battling a relegation fight. The Royals lost their matchday 18 game to Berekum Chelsea at away grounds over the weekend and are seeking to make amends.



The return of Adebayor is a morale booster for the club’s attacking army who are set to face league leaders Great Olympics on matchday 19.

The Nigerien striker who joined FC Koge five months ago from Inter Allies had a successful stint in the Ghana Premier League scoring 12 goals before his departure but due to injuries, his stay in Denmark hasn’t been fruitful.



Adebayor could be handed a starting role in coach Bashir Hayford’s team for this weekend’s regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.



