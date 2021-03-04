Victorien Adebayor joins Legon Cities - Reports

Former Inter Allies striker, Victorien Adebayor

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have completed the signing of former Inter Allies forward Victorien Adebayor in the ongoing transfer window according to multiple reports.

The Nigerien International is back in Ghana months after moving to Danish outfit HB Koge on loan from Inter Allies.



Both Cities and Accra Hearts of Oak were interested in the player and had opened talks with the player’s representatives.



However, according to Kumasi-based Fox FM, the Royals have beat the Phobians to the signature of the striker and will be unveiled by the close of this week.

He is expected to help the club in their fight against relegation.



The 24-year-old was a huge figure in the domestic top flight after netting 23 goals in 27 games for Inter Allies during his two-year stint with the Club.



He was the top scorer in the truncated League last season.