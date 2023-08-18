Video: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu 'unveiled' as member of East Legon Young Executive Fitness Club

Ex-Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

It has come to light that former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is a member of the prestigious East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

A video published by UTV outdoors members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club with the former Udinese player featured.



The group led by the son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite took over the Ayi Mensah hill which is famed as the convergence point of Accra’s elite men and women who seek to keep fit.



Badu was captured in the same outfit as other members of the group who were seeking to burn some calories by conquering the hill.



It comes as no surprise as Agyemang-Badu is the owner of a huge mansion at East Legon where most of Ghana’s wealthy businessmen, sports, and entertainment personalities reside.



Presumably, the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club is the young men’s version of the main which has former Ghana international, Sammy Kuffuor as a leading member.



It is believed that Ghanaian legends, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan are also members of the group.

Agyemang-Badu is at the twilight of his career with Accra Great Olympics being the last team he played for.



The former Udinese midfielder has retired from national team assignment but active in club football.



Watch the video below



