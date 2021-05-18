Video Flashback: I will select Black Stars players based on performance, not names - Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, prior to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations promised to select his squad based on competent and not names.

The Black Stars of Ghana participated in the 31st edition of the continental showpiece that was hosted by Gabon.



Ahead of the tournament that Ghana finished 4th after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third-place game, Kwasi Appiah refuted claims that the Black Stars is the birthright of some players.



He addressed the call-up issues at a press conference that was organized by the then Ghana Football Association led by the embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Cameroon won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations by beating Egypt 2-1 in the finals.



Watch the video below:



