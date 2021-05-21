Video Flashback: Kwasi Appiah is not the only person owed by GFA - Kurt Okraku

A year ago today, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku entreated former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah to exercise patience as he is not the only person owed by the association and for that matter the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Kurt Okraku made this comment as coach Kwasi Appiah's unpaid salaries which he said was up to $185,000 kept dominating media headlines.



Kurt who was responding to the issue in an interview with GhanaWeb's editor Daniel Oduro on Sports Check said it was unfortunate that the issue is being played in the media when it could have been solved amicably.



"It’s most unfortunate honestly speaking; I would not want the FA or for that matter the government to come into the public space in that manner."



"Indeed we initiated the processes, everybody knows including Kwasi Appiah the processes that are involved.

Watch Kurt Okraku's interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check in the post below:







