Video Flashback: Time with survivors, relatives of victims of May 9 stadium disaster

On this day in 2018, GhanaWeb's Daniel Oduro spent some time with survivors, relatives of victims of the May 9 stadium disaster that happened in 2001 on the Sports Check show.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko the two main rivals in the Ghanaian local league on May 9, 2001, played a soccer game that ended in a tragedy claiming over 127 lives.



The 127 fans who died in one of Africa’s biggest and bloodiest football tragedies, left-behind children, brothers, sisters, and family members gather at the entrance of the Accra Sports Stadium every year to remember their loved ones.



Like we continue to remember them till this day, GhanaWeb brings you a recap of the conversation we had with some of the survivors of the disaster to recount how events unfolded.

Daniel Oduro also interacted with relatives of some of the victims of the May 9 Stadium disaster.



Watch the interview with some of the survivors and relatives of some of the victims in the post below:



