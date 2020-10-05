Video: GFA unveils new Black Stars jerseys

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled the new jerseys to be used by the Black Stars for the 2020/21 football season.

The Puma kit is a confirmation of the jerseys leaked by footyheadlines, a story GHANASoccernet broke a week ago.



The home jersey is predominantly white, with a Black kente-like design weaved in and a huge Black Star at the heart.



The away jersey consists of the traditional Ghana colours of Red, Gold and Green with the Black Stars. Just like the home jersey, the yellow colour dominates with bits of red and green weave like kente.

Puma are the kit sponsors of the national teams of Ghana.



Watch the video below:



