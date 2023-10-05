Video: Ghana winger Osman Bukari nets second Uefa Champions League goal

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari scored his second goal in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night when he helped Red Star Belgrade to draw 2-2 with Young Boys.

The Serbian giants locked horns with the team from the Swiss Super League in Group G.



In what was a Round 2 game of the group stage, Ghana’s Osman Bukari started in the attack of his team.



Following a very good start to the game, the Black Stars winger provided the assist for Cherif Ndiaye to score to give the home team the lead.



Unfortunately, Young Boys did not back down as the team fought to turn the game around.

Goals from Filip Ugrinić and Cedric Itten in the 48th and 61st minutes respectively set the visitors on the path of a win.



In need of a hero, Red Star Belgrade found one in winger Osman Bukari. The forward scored with a thunderbolt strike from a tight angle to force the game to end in a 2-2 draw to save his team from defeat.



Watch Osman Bukari’s goal below:



