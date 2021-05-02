Video: Highlights of Asante Kotoko 1-0 victory over Legon Cities

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos starred for Asante Kotoko on Saturday evening when the team defeated Legon Cities FC 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The record league champions today played as a guest at the Accra Sports Stadium in a fixture serving as a Matchday 22 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Following a very bright start to the match, the Porcupine Warriors took an early lead after just 13 minutes.



I well-struck free-kick from Fabio Gama took a touch from attacker Augustine Okrah before finding its way into the back of the Legon Cities FC net.



Although the home team will stage a strong fight in a bid to come back into the game, their efforts were not enough and have hence succumbed to the narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko at the end of the match.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the top of the Ghana Premier League table whiles Legon Cities FC drop into the relegation zone.



Watch video below



