Video of 56-year-old George Weah dribbling footballers wows social media users

George Weah in action

Some social media users have reacted in astonishment to a video of 56-year-old George Weah taking on players and dribbling them in a match.

A viral video on social media captures the Liberian president exhibiting his footballing skills and reminding the world that ‘he still got it’.



While some are pleasantly surprised by the strength and skill of George Weah, others also believe that his markers gave him too much space due to his reputation as both a president and one-time world-best player.



Prior to his engagement in politics, Oppong Weah was a footballer who in 1995 made history as the first and so far only African to win the Balon d’Or.



Oppong Weah played for Chelsea, AC Milan, Manchester City, and Olympic Marseille and is widely regarded as the best footballer the continent has ever produced.



George Weah was in the news recently for supporting the family of late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu with a $10,000 donation.

The donation was made on behalf of George Weah, by former Black Stars player, Kwame Ayew.



Prior to making the donation, Kwame Ayew also read an eulogy on behalf of George Weah to Christian Atsu.



"I am deeply saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of my neighbour, my small brother, and my young friend, the late Christian Atsu, who was a victim of the recent earthquake in Turkey."



"I knew him personally, and in his formative years in the game of soccer, I had the opportunity to interact with him with his early training."



"I would like to express my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family and to his friends everywhere for this irreplaceable loss."

"Rest In Peace, Small Brother," the note from the Liberian president sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.





????????????‍???? Ballon d'Or winner George Weah is still balling at the age of 56… form is temporary, class is permanent! pic.twitter.com/Lf7lrgNck6 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 26, 2023

KPE